Previous
Photo 2289
LHG_4325 Show me the fish
The Brown Pelican decided to seize the opportunity to get himself a fish and ask the dolphin to show me the fish. He was very excited and danced around quite bit while the dolphin swam around. He really put on a good show for me.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
4
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2289
photos
100
followers
68
following
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2024 2:36pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dolphin
,
brownpelican
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very captivating scene
January 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I feel like there! Wonderful wonderful
January 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Awesome storytelling image.
January 11th, 2024
