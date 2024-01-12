Sign up
Previous
Photo 2290
LHG_5175Great Blue heron Display in nest
Visited a new to me place, Orlando wetlands, near Christmas Fla. Found several Great Blue herons beginning to nest and some displaying.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
5
4
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2290
photos
100
followers
68
following
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
12th January 2024 12:40pm
Tags
greatblueheron
,
orlandowetlands
Beverley
ace
Wonderful shot… beautiful warm colours and fabulous capture of the blue heron
January 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture, so beautiful
January 12th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful find!
January 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
January 12th, 2024
