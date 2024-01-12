Previous
LHG_5175Great Blue heron Display in nest by rontu
LHG_5175Great Blue heron Display in nest

Visited a new to me place, Orlando wetlands, near Christmas Fla. Found several Great Blue herons beginning to nest and some displaying.
Beverley ace
Wonderful shot… beautiful warm colours and fabulous capture of the blue heron
January 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
January 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture, so beautiful
January 12th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful find!
January 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
January 12th, 2024  
