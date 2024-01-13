Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2291
LHG_3167 Great Blue heron squawking
As I walked the path I am sure I startled the Great Blue Heron as he took off squawking. I was surprised that I caught him as it happened.Taken on the walking trail on Black point drive.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
3
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
9th January 2024 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heron
,
merrittislandnwr
,
blackpointdr
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and great timing.
January 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great timing and super shot!
January 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great timing and capture
January 15th, 2024
