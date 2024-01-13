Previous
LHG_3167 Great Blue heron squawking by rontu
Photo 2291

LHG_3167 Great Blue heron squawking

As I walked the path I am sure I startled the Great Blue Heron as he took off squawking. I was surprised that I caught him as it happened.Taken on the walking trail on Black point drive.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Stunning capture and great timing.
January 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great timing and super shot!
January 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Great timing and capture
January 15th, 2024  
