LHG_4432 Glossy ibis by rontu
LHG_4432 Glossy ibis

The Glossy Ibis shows his nice colors in early morning light. The birds along the wildlife drive are all beginning to show their breeding plumage.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light.
January 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a unique and lovely bird!
January 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
January 15th, 2024  
