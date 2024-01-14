Sign up
Previous
Photo 2292
LHG_4432 Glossy ibis
The Glossy Ibis shows his nice colors in early morning light. The birds along the wildlife drive are all beginning to show their breeding plumage.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
3
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
ibis
,
blackpointdr
,
glossyibis
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light.
January 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a unique and lovely bird!
January 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture
January 15th, 2024
