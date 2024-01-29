Previous
LHG_4751 Ibis is the mirror by rontu
Photo 2304

LHG_4751 Ibis is the mirror

This is where the Ibis were just before they flew up into the tree. Checking themselves out for the day.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous photo
January 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Impressive
January 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and I love the reflections.
January 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and reflections.
January 29th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Super rerlections
January 29th, 2024  
