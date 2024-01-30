Sign up
Previous
Photo 2305
LHG_5005White pelicans feeding
We did find the white pelicans feeding in a cove at the back of black point drive.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
3
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
11th January 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pelicans
,
blackpointdrive
,
witepelicans
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous. Like a group of friends having lunch!
January 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photograph
January 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture of these beauties!
January 30th, 2024
