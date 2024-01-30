Previous
LHG_5005White pelicans feeding by rontu
LHG_5005White pelicans feeding

We did find the white pelicans feeding in a cove at the back of black point drive.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Fabulous. Like a group of friends having lunch!
January 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of these beauties!
January 30th, 2024  
