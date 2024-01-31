Previous
LHG_4993 White pelican" I am out of here" by rontu
LHG_4993 White pelican" I am out of here"

The group was feeding and then dispersed. I was standing in the back of the jeep trying to get them
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and timing.
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool capture.
January 31st, 2024  
