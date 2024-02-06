Previous
LHG_5314 Old school in nearby town by rontu
Photo 2312

LHG_5314 Old school in nearby town

It's empty right now and they appear to be doing some work on the Old school building. It strikes me creepy like a mental home in the older times. architecture 2. for2024
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful old building. Your narrative made me smile ;-)
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise