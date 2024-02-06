Sign up
Previous
Photo 2312
LHG_5314 Old school in nearby town
It's empty right now and they appear to be doing some work on the Old school building. It strikes me creepy like a mental home in the older times. architecture 2. for2024
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2312
photos
103
followers
69
following
633% complete
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th February 2024 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful old building. Your narrative made me smile ;-)
February 6th, 2024
