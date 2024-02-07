Previous
LHG_3722 Hunsaker Fayette station Bridge by rontu
Photo 2313

LHG_3722 Hunsaker Fayette station Bridge

It had rained the day we visited the reconstructed bridge at the bottom of the new river gorge. Before the new bridge over the top was built it was the only way across and a long way around. for2024
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KWind ace
Nice looking bridge. It suits B&W!
February 7th, 2024  
