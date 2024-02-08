Previous
LHG__9345 B&W Urban bridge by rontu
Photo 2314

LHG__9345 B&W Urban bridge

We went to a park in town and walked under the highway on the artist graffiti bridge. The artwork changes often under and around this area. This is for architecture for2024
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing structure, so much to see here.
