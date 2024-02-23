Previous
LHG_5749 Buckaroo in B&W by rontu
LHG_5749 Buckaroo in B&W

The rodeo is back in town so yes I had to go. Got tickets for 2 nights. This cowboy went the distance. for2024
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Brilliant action shot
February 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
You are so lucky! Fantastic capture! I love rodeo and the few we have here are sorely lacking in talent like this.
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, I love your rodeo shots as they are so action packed and clear!
February 23rd, 2024  
Taffy ace
What an amazing action shot! Love it!
February 23rd, 2024  
