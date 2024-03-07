Previous
LHG_8428Green Azalea growth by rontu
LHG_8428Green Azalea growth

The azaleas are starting show signs of growth towards their buds. There is green all around is but hard to decide which green to use. rainbow2024
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
John Falconer ace
Lovely green closeup.
March 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
March 7th, 2024  
