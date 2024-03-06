Previous
LHG_6955 Yellow Back of a Daff in morning sunlight by rontu
LHG_6955 Yellow Back of a Daff in morning sunlight

The Yellow glistens. It glistens with various yellows,Citrons, oranges and greens flowering over the skin. -Wallace Stevens

rainbow2024
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski
I like the back side
March 6th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful light and colour.
March 6th, 2024  
Mags
That's a lovely yellow one.
March 6th, 2024  
