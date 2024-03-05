Previous
LHG_6952 Orange Center of a Daff by rontu
Photo 2340

LHG_6952 Orange Center of a Daff

Some positive words associated with the color orange are, warmth, passion, happiness, and abundant joyfulness. Today color of orange for me was found in the center of several daffodils in my yard. rainbow2024
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous macro and detail, such a beautiful orange too.
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise