Photo 2340
LHG_6952 Orange Center of a Daff
Some positive words associated with the color orange are, warmth, passion, happiness, and abundant joyfulness. Today color of orange for me was found in the center of several daffodils in my yard. rainbow2024
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Linda Godwin
2340
Views
6
Comments
1
365
Taken
26th February 2024 1:36pm
orange
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous macro and detail, such a beautiful orange too.
March 5th, 2024
