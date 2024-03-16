Previous
LHG_8435 Blue eggs by rontu
LHG_8435 Blue eggs

These light blue eggs were laid by my Sister-in-laws Ameraucana hens. She has several pretty colors of eggs. Blue is often found in nature such as a calm sea and clear sky, creating a sense of peace. rainbow2024
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Oh wow! They are beautiful!
March 16th, 2024  
