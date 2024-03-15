Previous
Fiddle ferns by the creek by rontu
Fiddle ferns by the creek

My favorite color is green and it’s all around us. It’s the color of growth. Green can be associated with self-acceptance and emotional wellness. Nature helps me keep inner balance. Rainbow2024
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Those swirls are so lovely and graceful.
March 15th, 2024  
