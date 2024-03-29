Sign up
Previous
Photo 2364
LHG_8438 Orange solar ball in the sky
One of my practice solar shots. The sun looks orange with my thousand oaks filter at this exposure. I am hoping for good weather on the 8th. rainbow2024
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
rainbow2024
