LHG_8653 Yellow Female Eastern tiger swallowtail by rontu
Photo 2365

LHG_8653 Yellow Female Eastern tiger swallowtail

She was drawn to the purplish azalea but landed here to warm herself in the sunshine. So glad to see several butterflies this week. rainbow2024
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Jesika
Gorgeous
March 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and details!
March 30th, 2024  
