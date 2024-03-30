Sign up
Photo 2365
LHG_8653 Yellow Female Eastern tiger swallowtail
She was drawn to the purplish azalea but landed here to warm herself in the sunshine. So glad to see several butterflies this week. rainbow2024
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
Tags
rainbow2024
Jesika
Gorgeous
March 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and details!
March 30th, 2024
