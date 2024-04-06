Previous
LHG_8905 Orchard oriole at shoal bay by rontu
LHG_8905 Orchard oriole at shoal bay

My morning walk rewarded me with finding several nice birds, one being an orchard oriole.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Wow Superb focus, neat feather details
April 6th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful image.
April 6th, 2024  
