IMG_8240 Mt Nebo sunset by rontu
IMG_8240 Mt Nebo sunset

We went back up to Mt Nebo overlook to watch the sunset last evening. Thankfully the winds had calmed down a little.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Randy Lubbering
Very nice!
April 4th, 2024  
