LHG_9177 Totality from Arkansas by rontu
LHG_9177 Totality from Arkansas

I am thankful we had mostly clear sky today in Arkansas. Folks came from many states to be here. It was a fabulous experience.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Same here in Maine. I watched it on TV as we didn't have totality in southern Maine.
April 8th, 2024  
