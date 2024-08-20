Previous
LHG_3287Turtle head in the crevace by rontu
LHG_3287Turtle head in the crevace

I noticed his head up, and the algae part made it look like he was in a crevice.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Great spot! Cute capture.
August 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
August 20th, 2024  
