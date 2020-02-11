Previous
Between the lines by rosiekind
Photo 3010

Between the lines

I love the little blue tits but today, I was amazed that Robbie came and sang a little song to me so I decided to open the "bird Cafe" and he came over and ate a suet pellet from my hand again. He hasn't done that for months so I was overjoyed! He know how to make me happy which is a good thing because I still have this rotten cold that keeps hanging on.

The weather is sunny today but the wind would cut you in half. It is very cold but we must be thankful that we don't get the extremes of weather that Scotland and the north of England has.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous, fabulous shot and lovely colours.
February 11th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of such a pretty bird.
February 11th, 2020  
