This was a gift from someone I helped

After I retired from the NHS, I worked for a local charity Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity and I used to cover several villages helping mainly elderly people to get the benefits they were entitled to and the care that they needed. The lady who gave me this was struggling with several health problems and I helped her apply for Attendance Allowance so that she could have someone in to help her. This lady rewarded me greatly by giving me a plant that was very small at the time but 4 years later is just a mass of flowers. It looks lovely in my conservatory and I think of her when I look at it. It's really come into its own at the moment as you can see from this photo.



I have had a brilliant morning sorting through the food cupboards in my kitchen and throwing away herbs and spices that were very out of date - some at the back to the cupboard were 25 years old! Shame on me. Anyway, the cupboards look really nice and tidy with everything sorted out so it has been very rewarding.



