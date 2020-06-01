Previous
Willington Rocks by rosiekind
Photo 3121

Willington Rocks

One of our neighbours always has interesting things in her front garden. For the past few weeks, she has had a selection of painted stones and invites people to "Take one, hide one and let someone else find one". We have now found two of these stones in our garden - the latest one looking like a hedgehog and nestled at the trunk of one of our trees. In this collage you can see our neighbours' wishing well decorated to thank all key workers. On the right hand side is a photo of the stones waiting to be taken and the bottom photo shows the painted hedgehog! I think it's a brilliant idea and I never know who puts one in our garden but I try to keep guessing. I bet that I never find out.

Thank you for getting yesterday's black squirrel on PP (I haven't seen him today!) and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Rosie Kind

