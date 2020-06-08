RK3_8188 Little great tit

A great tit fledgling for a change. It's lovely to see so many little fledglings in the garden and I think it has been a good year for the birds.



Steve tidied up the ivy on the front of the house yesterday and he said that a blackbird flew out after he had finished so I can't help but wonder whether they are having a third brood. He wouldn't have trimmed the ivy if he had know but it doesn't seem to have troubled them as I saw a female waiting outside to take some grubs into the nest. Thank goodness. We wouldn't have wanted to disturb them but 3 broods is amazing! We are going to have even more fledglings around the garden. It's a good job I managed to buy more suet balls and pellets yesterday from a different shop and Robbie seems to approve of the new ones. I tried the out on him first in case he didn't like them as I would have kept the remaining ones from Wilco especially for him.



