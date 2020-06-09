RK3_8412 Oh dear

Robbie took the suet pellet over to baby robin who promptly dropped it! The suet pellet then rolled down the roof. Poor little baby! However, Robbie soon came back for another one. It was lovely to actually see the baby as I have been wondering why I hadn't seen him/her.



I have been for a long walk to try to see where the chap who has a hide down the brook manages to get down there. I am still none the wiser despite walking nearly 4 miles! I followed the track that runs alongside the brook but I still didn't see how he could get down there. So frustrating! However, hopefully I shall be able to see my new blue friend this afternoon when I go for a work.



Thank you for getting all 4 of my photos on PP. It really is much appreciated.