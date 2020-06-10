RK3_8475 Having a shower

I had to laugh when I saw this wood pigeon having a shower in the rain. He looked so funny but I expect he enjoyed himself.



The weather is pretty grim today - raining on and off so we haven't been out for a walk. It's not particularly warm either. I expect the garden is thankful.



By the way, we didn't see our new little blue friend at Priory yesterday. There were lots of teenagers swimming and making a racket in the river where the brook meets it so I suspect he didn't want to mingle.



Thank you so much for getting all of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.