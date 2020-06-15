Sign up
Photo 3135
DSC_2540 Out with the little ones
We went to Priory Country Park again this afternoon and walked along by the river where we saw this lovely female mallard with her 2 ducklings. Such sweet little things.
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's shot of Squizzer on PP. It is always much appreciated.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Tags
ducks
mallard
ducklings
bedford
river-great-ouse
