DSC_2540 Out with the little ones
Photo 3135

DSC_2540 Out with the little ones

We went to Priory Country Park again this afternoon and walked along by the river where we saw this lovely female mallard with her 2 ducklings. Such sweet little things.

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's shot of Squizzer on PP. It is always much appreciated.
15th June 2020

Rosie Kind

