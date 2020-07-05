Previous
RK3_0388 He brought Mrs Greenfinch with him today by rosiekind
RK3_0388 He brought Mrs Greenfinch with him today

It was nice to see the pair of greenfinches together. I wonder whether Mrs Greenfinch has been busy with little ones which is the reason I haven't seen her lately.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of these two with their full beaks.
July 5th, 2020  
