Baby robin today

It was lovely to see baby robin this morning as I haven't seen him for ages. Robbie has obviously taught him well though because he came to have a drink from the birdbath and then proceeded to tuck into some seeds from one of the feeders. Obviously Robbie must have said "if you want a decent meal, pop in to No. 59 as the lady there always has good food".



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.