Previous
Next
RK3_0705 What a little cutie by rosiekind
Photo 3158

RK3_0705 What a little cutie

I couldn't resist posting this shot of the little blue tit. He's just so sweet and he posed so nicely on the birdbath for me.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
865% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Simply gorgeous.
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise