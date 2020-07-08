Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3158
RK3_0705 What a little cutie
I couldn't resist posting this shot of the little blue tit. He's just so sweet and he posed so nicely on the birdbath for me.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
blue-tit
,
youngster
Diana
ace
Simply gorgeous.
July 8th, 2020
