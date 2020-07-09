Sign up
Photo 3159
RK3_0883 Baby robin
Here is baby robin from the last brood that Robbie had. He's such a sweet little bird and I was pleased that he posed for me away from the feeder.
Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit and long tailed tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
youngster
