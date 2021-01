Squizzer

I thought I would be good and shoot my first photo in RAW but I don't think I shall bother as the photo doesn't look any better than my usual JPEGs. Anyway, Squizzer didn't mind what my camera was set on as he sat in the lilac tree munching his peanuts.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.