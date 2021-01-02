Previous
Little bunny by rosiekind
Photo 3336

Little bunny

I must be starting off 2021 with brown photos which are probably as boring as being in Tier 4 because of Covid!!!

A short walk along Wood Lane resulted in me getting a photo of this little bunny who was munching at the side of the field.

Thank you for getting yesterday's squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Rosie Kind

