Dear little ball of fluff

I just managed to get a shot of this little long tailed tit before he flew off. They are very nervous and don't hang around for long which is a shame.



Now that we are in lockdown again, I went for a walk around the village to get some vegetables from our local trader and get some exercise. Then I came home and made a spiced apple cake which is in the oven baking at the moment. As usual it smells lovely while it is cooking and I will count it as one of my 5 a day! LOL



