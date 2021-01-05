Previous
Dear little ball of fluff by rosiekind
Dear little ball of fluff

I just managed to get a shot of this little long tailed tit before he flew off. They are very nervous and don't hang around for long which is a shame.

Now that we are in lockdown again, I went for a walk around the village to get some vegetables from our local trader and get some exercise. Then I came home and made a spiced apple cake which is in the oven baking at the moment. As usual it smells lovely while it is cooking and I will count it as one of my 5 a day! LOL

Thanks for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much apprciated.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
