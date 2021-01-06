Previous
Are you looking for me? by rosiekind
Photo 3340

Are you looking for me?

I was looking for any bird that I could photograph from my kitchen window when I spied Robbie looking all lovely on the lilac tree.

My internet keeps disconnecting which is so frustrating as I had already written some blurb to go with this photo but had to start again.

Thank you for getting all 3 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Rosie Kind

Lynda McG ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2021  
