Robbie just looked at me this morning

Before he started tucking in to the seed. It's always a joy to see the birds and I have been out there defrosting just one of the bird baths as they need water as well as food. I was amazed to see that the suet pellet feeder was completely empty so I have filled all the feeders to ensure that the poor little birds get plenty to eat.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's snowy blackbird on PP. It is always much appreciated.