Go ahead and jump by rosiekind
Photo 3766

Go ahead and jump

When I saw this on my laptop, I immediately thought of the song Jump by Van Halen. I didn't realise that I had caught this little long tailed tit mid jump but thought it was rather nice.

I had a really long walk this morning to Bulge Wood in the village and it was so beautifully sunny that I had to hurry home as I got lost in the beauty and forgot that it was nearly lunchtime and Steve would be worrying about where I was.

Thank you for getting a couple of my photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
