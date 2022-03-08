Go ahead and jump

When I saw this on my laptop, I immediately thought of the song Jump by Van Halen. I didn't realise that I had caught this little long tailed tit mid jump but thought it was rather nice.



I had a really long walk this morning to Bulge Wood in the village and it was so beautifully sunny that I had to hurry home as I got lost in the beauty and forgot that it was nearly lunchtime and Steve would be worrying about where I was.



Thank you for getting a couple of my photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.