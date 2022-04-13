Previous
Posing nicely by rosiekind
Photo 3802

Posing nicely

I went for a short walk along Wood Lane but it then started to look like rain. Anyway, I saw 3 corn buntings and thought this one was posing nicely.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting 2 of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Diana ace
Gorgeous bird beautifully captured.
April 13th, 2022  
