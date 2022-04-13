Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3802
Posing nicely
I went for a short walk along Wood Lane but it then started to look like rain. Anyway, I saw 3 corn buntings and thought this one was posing nicely.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting 2 of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9400
photos
209
followers
55
following
1041% complete
View this month »
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
Latest from all albums
3127
3799
3128
3800
2042
3129
3801
3802
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th April 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
corn-bunting
,
wood-lane
Diana
ace
Gorgeous bird beautifully captured.
April 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close