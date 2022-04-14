Previous
Next
I wonder what she was saying by rosiekind
Photo 3803

I wonder what she was saying

It was lovely to see the kingfishers today and especially nice to see both of them together. The female is on the left and the male on the right.

Thank you for getting my corn bunting on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1041% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise