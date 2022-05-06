Guarding the little ones

And they certainly needed guarding!!! A crow flew down and grabbed one of the goslings and flew off with it. We stood guard with the geese for a while and 2 crows kept coming to try to snatch another baby. Steve threw some gravel at them to stop them but sadly the geese with the goslings in tow walked off in front of 2 people sitting on a seat. The crow came down and grabbed another little one and the people on the bench did nothing. I was gutted. Poor parents watching their little ones being snatched from them and killed by the crows. It brought tears to my eyes.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's great tit on PP. It is always very much appreciated.