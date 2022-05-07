Previous
One of the rescue horses by rosiekind
One of the rescue horses

As I needed to walk to the post office to post some letters I thought I would take my camera and this lovely rescue horse posed nicely in the field opposite.

It has turned into a nice day after rain that fell during the night which the gardens very much appreciated.

Thank you for getting my geese with their little ones on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th May 2022

Rosie Kind

