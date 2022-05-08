Sign up
Photo 3827
More birdsong
This whitethroat was singing his heart out and this was just lovely to hear. He has a very funny song which I can't describe but it it so easily recognised.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9458
photos
205
followers
55
following
1048% complete
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
whitethroat
,
wood-lane
