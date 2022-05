Little goldcrest

I was so surprised and delighted to see this little goldcrest along Wood Lane this morning. It was very difficult getting any photos as they kept fluttering so I was pleased to get this. Such dear little birds and they are so small. There were at least 3 of the but probably 4.



I will post what I think is a fledgling on my Bits and Bobs page. In the meantime, thank you for getting my bunny and ducklings on PP yesterday. It is always very much appreciated.