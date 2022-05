Feed me Mummy

Not the best photograph due to the washing line going across this little blue tit's chest but I just had to post it. Such a cute little bird and I hope it is one that has fledged from my camera nest box. I didn't see them come out (as usual) but it would be nice to think that they have stuck around for all the food I provide for them.



