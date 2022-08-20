Previous
Next
Dear little fellow by rosiekind
Photo 3931

Dear little fellow

This is a filler as I have been busy cleaning and washing this morning and I feel really tired out. I hope you are all having a great weekend and thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1076% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise