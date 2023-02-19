Previous
Next
Niko by rosiekind
Photo 4113

Niko

This little dog belongs to my daughter and we have been there for dinner

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely candid
February 19th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a cute little chap
February 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise