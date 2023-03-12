Little dove

Just before I took this there were two of them together but one flew off so I had to make do with just one. They usually come together and I am pleased that Steve has mended the bird table so that the food doesn't get wet. A part of the roof had rotted away but he has put a new part which is actually half a plastic gutter turned upside down. It seems to be working really well. I don't want the birds to have soggy food and there's plenty of rain forecast for the next few days!



Thank you for getting yesterday's pied wagtail on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.