My lovely mother by rosiekind
Photo 4136

My lovely mother

This is an old photo but it’s one that I love. Mum was such a lovely kind happy lady and I really miss her. I can’t remember what the occasion was when I took this but it may have been Mothers Day and it’s coming up again next weekend. Sadly Mum died from oesophageal cancer but she spent her last days in a nursing home with staff that taught me the basics of nursing when I was a student nurse so I knew she was being cared for properly. Gone but never forgotten Mum xxx

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
It’s a lovely photo. She does look kind and happy.
March 14th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Never forgotten, wonderful remembrance!
March 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
She had such a sweet smile
March 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait
March 14th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
What truly special capture, shows her beautiful smile. So true, no longer with us but always is too.
March 14th, 2023  
