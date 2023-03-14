My lovely mother

This is an old photo but it’s one that I love. Mum was such a lovely kind happy lady and I really miss her. I can’t remember what the occasion was when I took this but it may have been Mothers Day and it’s coming up again next weekend. Sadly Mum died from oesophageal cancer but she spent her last days in a nursing home with staff that taught me the basics of nursing when I was a student nurse so I knew she was being cared for properly. Gone but never forgotten Mum xxx



